CSI Lombard Memorial Hospital gets NABH certification

November 16, 2022 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

CSI Lombard Memorial (Mission) Hospital, Udupi, has been awarded the prestigious NABH certification by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Udupi-based CSI Lombard Memorial (Mission) Hospital, Udupi, on Wednesday was awarded NABH certification by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH), New Delhi.

In a press release, Sushil Jathanna, Director of the hospital, said the certification followed stringent quality appraisal by NABH. The certification is for a period of two years and the hospital is obligated to follow rigorous guidelines of NABH in maintaining high quality standards during the period.

Dr. Jathanna said NABH certification was a feather in the cap for this oldest hospital in coastal Karnataka, which was founded in 1923.

Starting with six beds, the hospital now has capacity of 120 beds with all major specialties and facilities including casualty, intensive care unit, operation theatre, dialysis unit, paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, anaesthesia, nephrology, cardiology, ENT, dental, orthopaedics, dermatology, and ayurveda.

With over 1 lakh square feet of built-up area, the hospital has a team of 170 staff members, which includes dedicated doctors, trained nurses, and paramedical workers.

“I am grateful to all the staff who have worked tirelessly to achieve this. We will continue to monitor the safety standards and maintain the high standard of quality service,” Dr. Jathanna said.

