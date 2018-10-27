CRZ Authority allows sand extraction from 12 dunes

more-in

The Karnataka Coastal Regulatory Zone Authority has allowed extraction of sand from 12 sand dunes in the coastal regulatory zone in Mangaluru.

In a press release, the Department of Mines and Geology said that the sand dunes have been identified following bathymetry survey of the area.

The department has gone through the temporary permits issued before 2011-12 and released the list of traditional sand extractors.

The sand extractors have been asked to file their applications to the department by 5 p.m. on October 31 for issuance of temporary permits to extract sand.

Those having objections to the names missing from the list of traditional sand extractors should submit their objections by October 29, the release said.