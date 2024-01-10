Cruise vessel M.S. Riviera calls on New Mangalore Port with 980 guests

January 10, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

M.S. Riviera became the first cruise vessel of 2024 calling on New Mangalore Port when it arrived at NMP at 7 a.m. on Tuesday with 980 guests.

The fourth vessel of the current cruise season, the Marshall Islands flagged Riviera with 752 crew docked along Berth No. 4. The 239-m long vessel has 66,172 gross tonnage with a draft of 7.6 m. Before calling on New Mangalore Port, the vessel had called on Dubai, Mumbai, and Mormugao ports.

The guests were given a warm welcome to the melody of Mangaluru’s brass brand and by Yakshagana artists. Various cultural attractions of the region were on display at the cruise lounge for the guests.

The port authority had made several arrangements for the guests for their pleasant visit, including medical screening, multiple immigration and Customs counters for swift movement, buses and special taxis for transportation around Mangaluru, meditation centre by Ministry of AYUSH, virtual reality experience zone, free WIFI and selfie stand depicting the Yakshagana form by the Ministry of Tourism.

NMPA deputy chairman K.G. Nath felicitated the master of the vessel as a gesture of hospitality along with port deputy conservator Capt. S.R. Pattanayak, secretary Jijo Thomas, and other senior officers. In a reciprocal gesture, the master presented the deputy chairman a memento.

Guests were later entertained by a Yakshagana performance. They visited various tourist destinations, including Karkala Gomateshwara, the 1,000 Pillar Basadi at Moodabidri, Soan’s Farm, Achal Cashew Factory, Gokarnanatha Temple, St. Aloysius Chapel, the local market, and traditional homes in the city.

Embarking on their onward journey, the guests received souvenirs depicting Mangaluru’s rich cultural heritage. The vessel sailed out at 5 p.m. towards Kochi.

