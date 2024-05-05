Eighth cruise vessel MS Insignia calls at New Mangalore Port

May 05, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

“MS Insignia,” the eighth cruise vessel to call on New Mangalore Port, arrived at the port on Sunday, May 5, with 509 passengers and 407 crew members.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Norwegian Cruise Liner arrived at the port early in the morning when the port authorities offered a traditional welcome while they disembarked the ship. NMP Authority made extensive preparations to ensure a memorable and enjoyable experience for all the guests. For seamless arrival and exploration, dedicated medical screening along with multiple immigration and customs counters facilitated swift disembarkation.

A fleet of 16 coaches, including shuttle buses and taxis was made available to transport guests to explore temples, tourist destinations, the city’s vibrant markets, and shops. Guests experienced the benefits of meditation at a dedicated centre set up by the Ministry of AYUSH. NMPA provided complimentary Wi-Fi access and, a Virtual Reality Experience Zone for all the guests visiting the cruise lounge. A unique selfie stand showcasing the coast’s renowned Yakshagana art form, courtesy of the Ministry of Tourism, provided a lasting memento of their visit.

Tourists were later entertained by various cultural dance programmes including Bharatanatyam. The guests visited various tourist destinations, including the Karkala Gomateshwara, the 1000 Pillar Basadi at Moodbidri, Soans farm, Achal Cashew Factory, Gokarnanatha Temple, St. Aloysius Chapel, the local market, and traditional homes in the city. Embarking on their onward journey, the guests received colourful souvenirs depicting Mangaluru’s rich cultural heritage. The ship departed at 7 p.m. for its next destination, Mormugao Port.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.