CRS preliminary inspection of Padil-Jokatte new line today

March 12, 2022 00:00 IST

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Southern Circle, Bengaluru, will conduct a preliminary inspection of the newly-laid 2.26-km railway line between Padil and Kulashekara off Mangaluru Junction that is part of Mangaluru Junction-Panambur line doubling project, on Saturday.

A release from Southern Railway here said that the inspection by CRS Abhai Kumar Rai is a precursor to the signal disconnection (pre non-interlocked working) and track connection work (non-interlocked working) to connect the new line with the existing railway lines as part of the doubling work in the section.

Advertising

Advertising

Inspection using a motor trolley will commence from Padil station yard at 10 a.m. with the CRS inspecting curves, minor bridges, points, height cutting and tunnel in the section. After it concludes at Jokatte Station at 1 p.m., the CRS will conduct a speed trial on the section till 2.30 p.m.

The Railways has urged people residing in the vicinity of the railway line between Padil and Jokatte railway stations not to approach or trespass the railway lines.

Palakkad Divisional Railway Manager Trilok Kothari and other officials will accompany the CRS.