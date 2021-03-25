CRS inspects rly. electrificationbetween Karwar and Bijoor

Commissioner of Railway Safety, North Eastern Circle, Mohammed Latief Khan (wearing a hat) during the statutory inspection of railway electrification at one of the electric sub stations.

A speed trial test was also conducted on the stretch

Commissioner of Railway Safety, North Eastern Circle, Lucknow, Mohammad Latief Khan conducted the statutory inspection of Railway Electrification of Konkan Railway network between Karwar and Bijoor on Monday.

The CRS was accompanied by senior officials of KRCL, including Regional Railway Manager, Karwar, B.B. Nikam.

The Commissioner inspected electrical installations, sub stations and other apparatus on the 131.8-km stretch between Karwar and Bijoor (Udupi district) during the process.

In the return direction, a speed trial test was also conducted with speeds ranging up to 110 kmph, said Mr. Nikam.

Safety certification

Safety certification to operate electric loco hauled trains on the stretch was expected in due course, he said.

KRCL successfully conducted a trial run of an electric loco between Bijoor and Karwar on March 10.

Successful run

Similarly, the 203-km stretch between Roha and Ratnagiri in Maharashtra too saw a successful electric loco trial run on March 7.

KRCL is expecting to completing the electrification of the 300-km track between Karwar and Ratnagiri in about three months, after which its entire 741-km network would be covered under railway electrification.