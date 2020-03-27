Mangaluru

Crowds throng Mangaluru central market despite prohibition on sales

A busy Central Market in Mangaluru on Friday.

A busy Central Market in Mangaluru on Friday.   | Photo Credit: Anil Kumar Sastry

Notwithstanding Deputy Commissioner’s prohibition on retail sales at the Central Market, the wholesale vegetable and fruit market of Mangaluru from Thursday, it business was as usual on Friday morning.

Thousands thronged the market since early morning throwing all safety norms to the wind. Themcustomers had to park their vehicles outside the barricaded area to walk into the market.

The DC had promised to make alternative arrangements outside the market for availability of essentials.

Dakshina Kannada DC has continued with the 6 a.m. to noon shopping window that resulted in crowding at shops.

