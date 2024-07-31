GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Crocodile found in open well in Nagoor village rescued

Published - July 31, 2024 09:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Forest Department personnel and local fishermen taking out a crocodile found in an open well in a resident’s backyard on Wednesday at Odeyara Mutt in Nagoor, Byndoor taluk of Udupi district.

Forest Department personnel and local fishermen taking out a crocodile found in an open well in a resident’s backyard on Wednesday at Odeyara Mutt in Nagoor, Byndoor taluk of Udupi district. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Residents were surprised to see a crocodile in the open well located in the backyard of Vishwanatha Udupa’s residence on Tuesday, at Odeyara Mutt in Nagoor village, Byndoor taluk, Udupi district.

Forest Department personnel, with the help of local fishermen and residents, were able to rescue a crocodile that was found in an open well in the backyard of a house in Nagoor village of Byndoor taluk, Udupi district, on Wednesday.

The crocodile was found in the well of Vishwanatha Udupa, a resident near Odeyara Mutt in Nagoor, on Tuesday. Residents believe that the crocodile must have reached the well during the recent floods triggered by torrential rains in the region. Residents immediately alerted the Forest and Fire and Emergency Services Departments. Though efforts were made to bring out the crocodile on Tuesday using a cage, they did not work.

On Wednesday, the department with the help of a fishermen team led by Manju and Sudhakar from the nearby Koderi village used a fishing net to catch the crocodile. The reptile was safely lifted out of the well even as local veterinary doctor Dr. Nagaraj checked its health parameters. A round the clock watch was kept around the well with CCTV cameras installed by Nagoor Network and Security Solutions.

Byndoor Tahsildar Pradeep Ram, Police Sub Inspector B.N. Thimmesh, Range Forest Officer Sandesh and other officials supervised the rescue operations.

Residents had thronged the backyard of Mr. Udupa to witness the crocodile in the well which was uncommon in the region throughout Tuesday and Wednesday.

