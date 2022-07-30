Criminal proceedings against persons posting provocative messages on social media: Shashi Kumar

Cautioning people against posting on social media messages that provoke communal discord, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar on Saturday said city police will initiate criminal proceedings against such persons.

“We have made a list of persons who have posted such messages. Action will be taken soon after arrest of persons involved in the murder of 22-year-old Mohammed Fazil,” Mr. Kumar told reporters on Saturday.

He said eight police personnel of city police’s social media monitoring cell have been continuously keeping watch on posts made on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and other social media sites. “People posting provocative messages are in our radar and they will shortly receive our notices,” he said.

Apart from keeping a watch on activities on the social media accounts of prominent personalities of the region, the social media monitoring cell has been looking at communally sensitive posts by typing some key words.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar has expressed the need to strengthen the operation of social media monitoring cell for taking effective action on persons who use social media to disturb peace in the region.