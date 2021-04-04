Criminal cases to be filed against protocol violators

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha has said that criminal cases will be filed against those violating the rules and regulations issued by the government to control the increasing cases of COVID-19. The restrictions imposed by the government will be in place till April 20.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said that the Udupi district administration is closely monitoring adherence to the COVID-19 rules and regulations in the district. The officials have been instructed to implement the COVID-19 protocols strictly.

The government has banned lessons for students from Class 1 to Class 9. Vidyagama too cannot be held. Medical colleges are permitted to hold classes. In addition, lessons for Classes 10, 11 and 12 can be conducted. No other degree classes are allowed. Only examinations for degree courses are permitted. Religious institutions can permit only personal prayers and not mass gathering, the Deputy Commissioner said.

Club houses and swimming pools will remain shut. Protests and rallies are not permitted. Public transport should ensure that only restricted number of seats are occupied. Only 50% of seats should be accommodated in party halls, cinemas and restaurants. Social distancing and masks and hygiene practices should be given the priority, he said.