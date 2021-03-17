Criminal cases, fines for refusal to follow protocol

B. Sadashiva Prabhu, Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Udupi, receiving the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

17 March 2021 03:46 IST

While the district used to record about six cases, this has now increased to over 20: DC

While asking administrators of malls and shop owners to ensure wearing masks and maintenance of social distance, Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha on Tuesday said criminal cases will be booked and fine levied against violators of COVID-19 protocol .

Talking to reporters after taking the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the District Hospital in in Udupi, Mr. Jagadeesha said the government has directed DCs to ensure strict compliance of protocol. In addition to fines, criminal cases will be registered for disobedience of orders passed by public servants, he said.

“There is talk about a second wave. We have seen an increase in the numbers in Kerala and Maharasthra. Udupi district too is seeing rise in numbers. While the district used to record about six cases (last month), now it has increased to over 20. Similarly, the positivity rate also has increased to about 1.6. Precautionary measures are needed to avert danger,” he said.

The guidelines should be strictly followed. Apart from wearing marks and maintaining social distance, guidelines on public functions should also be followed. “For the next two days, we will continue with the fines. Then we will start booking cases against violators. It is the responsibility of shop and mall owners to ensure that all their employees follow protocol. They should ensure that those entering their premises also wear a mask. Trade licenses will be cancelled if they fail to follow norms.

A COVID-19 negative certificate following RT-PCR test done 72 hours before arrival is mandatory for those entering the district from Kerala and Maharashtra. He asked people to pass on information to authorities about persons failing to do so. The administration will subject such people to RT-PCR tests.

While Udupi stands second in the State in terms of number of frontline and health workers getting vaccinated, the DC said with 17,000 senior citizens and those aged between 45 and 59 with comorbitities receiving the jab so far, the district stands sixth in this category. A village-wise list of senior citizens was prepared. Village-level COVID-19 task force members and health workers were asked to facilitate vaccination of all senior citizens in their areas.

Additional Deputy Commissioner B. Sadashiva Prabhu also received the second dose at the district hospital.