‘Create awareness to keep youth away from drugs’

Vice-Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) H. Vinod Bhat said on Wednesday that it was necessary to create more awareness so that youth stayed away from the menace of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

He was speaking after inaugurating the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking programme organised by the Centre for Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances, MAHE, in association with Canara Bank, Rotary Club Manipal-Udupi, The Hindu, Mangalore Today and News Karnataka, here.

He also released a “Ready Reckoner of Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances” on the occasion.

Dr. Bhat said that the menace of substance abuse was widespread.

It was a global epidemic. Drugs business was, perhaps, the third largest in the world after petroleum and arms industry. It was not just the money that was involved but lives were affected, families were broken and economies shattered, Dr. Bhat said.

“It is a social evil. To address this problem, we need to work at different levels right from legislation to local action. Legislation and enforcement ought to be harsh on drugs dealers and peddlers and soft on victims. Drug abuse should be nipped in the bud,” he said.

Dr. Bhat said that it was essential to reach out to the victims of drug abuse in a different way by creating awareness, strengthening the social structure and creating support groups. It was necessary to create facilities for rehabilitation of people affected and bring them back to the mainstream, he said.

“It is for universities to support students and the administration along with law enforcement to make sure that we have universities and colleges free of drugs,” Dr. Bhat said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police P. Krishnakant, who was the chief guest, explained the causes and impact of drug abuse, and about narco-terrorism.

Two memorandums of understanding were signed by the Centre for Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances, MAHE, with Bombay Hemp Company (BOHECO), Mumbai, for cooperation in the field of medical cannabis and the other with Hyderabad-based Centre for Human Security Studies (CHSS) for strategic studies relating to drug trafficking and narco-terrorism on the occasion.

G. Sreekumar Menon, Head, Centre for Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances, explained the activities of the centre. Vinod C. Nayak, Vinod Nayak, Head, Department of Forensic Medicine, welcomed the gathering. Sharath Rao, Associate Dean, KMC, Geeta Maiya, Director, Student Affairs, were present.