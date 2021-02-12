Create awareness on KFD, health officials told

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha on Thursday asked Health Department officials to create awareness among people on Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD).
People should restrain from venturing out in the forest to avoid coming in contact with ticks that cause KFD, he said, while inaugurating a workshop on KFD organised by the district administration in Udupi.
Mr. Jagadeesha said that the Health Department should take preventive measures whenever there is a breakout of communicable diseases.
He said that the risk of more people in Dakshina Kannada getting COVID-19 is high from those who travelled from Kerala. Hence, people in Udupi district should be cautious.
The Health Department may declare places such as educational institutions, hostels and other places as containment zones if more COVID-19 positive cases are reported from such specific places, he said.
