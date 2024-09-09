GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Craters and potholes on Pumpwell Circle flyover service road choke vehicular movement into Mangaluru city

People rue the apathy of the National Highways Authority of India in maintaining the service road in motorable condition

Updated - September 09, 2024 12:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Vehicles entering Mangaluru from Thokkottu and Kasaragod on Kochi-Panvel National Highway 66 through the service road via Pumpwell Circle pile up till Gorigudda as the service road is riddled with deep craters and potholes, at Ujjodi in Mangaluru on September 9, 2024.

| Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

Deep craters and potholes near Ujjodi on the service road of Kochi-Panvel National Highway 66 near Pumpwell Circle flyover have been choking movement of hundreds of vehicles entering Mangaluru from Thokkottu, Kasargod and surrounding areas as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has failed to maintain the service road in motorable condition.

A 100-metre stretch of the service road near Brahma Mugera Daivasthana at Ujjodi, right at the mouth of the vehicular underpass connecting the service road on the other side, has been a bane for motorists for over two months.

Suresh Devadiga, a local resident, said despite repeated requests to the authorities concerned, the condition of the service road remains the same. In fact, the residents had alerted the authorities even before the advent of monsoon about the possible inconvenience, he recalled.

Deep craters and potholes on the service road near Brahma Mugera Daivasthana in Mangaluru force vehicles to a complete halt, on September 9. The road is the entry to Mangaluru for motorists coming from Thokkottu and Kasargod on Kochi-Panvel National Highway 66.

| Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

A good number of city and service buses, Road Transport Corporation buses of Karnataka and Kerala, besides private vehicles, make use of the service road to enter Mangaluru from Kasargod. The number of vehicles has increased following the closure of the Mahakalipadpu Railway Level Crossing for vehicles other than two-wheelers for construction of the twin railway underbridges for the last two years.

Vehicles take at least 10 minutes to negotiate the 100-metre stretch even as they have to make way for other vehicles entering or exiting through the Ujjodi vehicular underpass.

Pedestrians affected

Ahmed Javeed, a student who just missed being hit by a two-wheeler when attempting to cross the service road towards the Daivasthana on September 9, said the piling up of vehicles has been a threat for the safe movement of pedestrians. “We cannot cross the road between the Daivasthana and Indiana Hospital because of the traffic jam, particularly during the peak hours,” he said.

Mr. Javeed said the quality of service road construction is pathetic with there being no proper shoulder drains, uneven road surface, and near absence of pavements. The NHAI should have addressed these issues properly, he said.

Published - September 09, 2024 12:52 pm IST

Mangalore / public works & infrastructure

