Crater on Baikampady-Panambur stretch of NH 66 claims scooterist’s life

July 18, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - MANGALURU

The pothole and crater-ridden National Highway 66 between Baikampady and Kulur claimed the life of a scooter rider on Tuesday, as he was mowed down by a truck when he slowed down to negotiate a crater in Panambur.

The police gave the name of the deceased as Titus Ferrao, 69, a resident of Kenjar. Having worked in West Asia for many years, Ferrao had returned home 15 years ago and was engaged in agriculture activities.

On Tuesday morning, he was reportedly on his way to Panambur beach via Jokatte to fetch fish. After he crossed Baikampady junction, Ferrao slowed down to negotiate a crater, at which point of time a truck trailing his vehicle hit him.

As he fell down from the vehicle, the truck ran over the victim killing him on the spot. Though he was rushed to the nearby NMPT Hospital and later AJ Hospital, he was declared brought dead at both the places.

The Hindu on Monday published a report titled, ‘Kulur-Baikampady stretch of NH 66 has become death trap, rue citizens’.

Many organisations had urged the National Highways Authority of India to restore the battered stretch of Panvel-Kochi NH 66 between Baikampady and Kulur.

The Democratic Youth Federation of India, the Kulur Nagarika Hitharakahana Samithi, and others had criticised the organisation for its failure to maintain the highway in motorable condition year after year.

They had said the authority spends crores of rupees every summer to asphalt the battered stretches of the highway only to see that the same gets washed away during the monsoon.

The NHAI has failed to address the flooding issue on the stretch with non-functional shoulder drains that causes water stagnation on the carriageway thereby damaging the road surface.

Soon after the mishap, NHAI filled the crater that led to the accident with bitumen mix. The authority also undertook filling of potholes and craters between Baikampady and Panambur junctions.