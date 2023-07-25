ADVERTISEMENT

Cracks on walls force students of 100-year-old government school in Puttur out of classrooms during heavy rain

July 25, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

They study in the function hall, and in a smart classroom in a new building

The Hindu Bureau

The 74 students from classes 1 to 7 of Government Higher Primary School at Ariyadka village in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka are forced to study in the school hall during heavy rains because of the dilapidated condition of 5 classrooms.

The 74 students of Government Higher Primary School at Ariyadka in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka have been forced to study in the function hall and also in the smart classroom in the new office building during heavy rain. It is because walls of five classrooms in the 100-year-old school building have developed cracks.

“As is it really unsafe for children to study in these old classrooms, we asked teachers to shift them to the hall and to the smart classroom during heavy rain. Students from class 1 to 5 have been studying in the hall while those in classes 6 and 7 study in the smart classroom during the last two days as there was heavy rain,” president of School’s Development and Monitoring Committee Mohammed Haneef told The Hindu.

One of the dilapidated classrooms in Government Higher Primary School at Ariyadka village in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka.

Cracks began to appear on the walls of the classrooms in 2022. The matter was raised in the grama sabha. and later before the Block Education Officer, Puttur tahsildar and government engineers who visited the school. The government sanctioned ₹2 lakh, using which the roof of the building was repaired.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The cracks began to widen recently. Following advice of the Block Education Officer, teachers have been holding classes in the hall and in the smart classroom during heavy rain,” said Mr. Haneef, whose children are in classes 2 and 6.

As many as 62 students came to the school on July 22, while 45 students attended on July 24, when there was heavy rain in the coastal belt.

“Some of the parents refuse to send their children to the school during heavy rains because of the dilapidated condition of classrooms,” Mr. Hanif said.

A wall in one of classrooms in Government Higher Primary School at Ariyadka village in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka.

Some SDMC members called Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai, who visited the school on July 24 evening.

“The MLA promised funds for reconstructing the old building. Hope funds are sanctioned at the earliest,” Mr. Haneef said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Mangalore / school

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US