Cracker unit blast case: Bengaluru resident granted bail

February 20, 2024 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

A local court in Mangaluru on Monday, granted bail to 49-year-old Anil M. Devid, a resident of Gokula in Bengaluru North, who is among the six persons arrested in connection with the blast at a cracker manufacturing unit under Kukkedy Gram Panchayat’s jurisdiction in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district last month. As many as three persons were killed in the blast.

Mr. Devid is accused of illegally supplying Potassium Chloride to Mohammed Bashir and Kiran V.P. for manufacturing crackers for a local festival of a religious institution. Devid was arrested on February 1. He was among the six persons, including Basheer and Kiran, who were arrested in connection with the case registered at the Venoor Police Station for offences punishable under Sections 447, 286, 304 of Indian Penal Code and Section 9(B) of Explosives Act, 1884. Devid filed an application seeking bail before the court.

Allowing the application, the third Additional District and Sessions Judge, Mangaluru, S. Sandhya, on Monday ordered release of Devid on bail on execution of personal bond for ₹1 lakh with two sureties for the like sum. One of the surety should be a Government employee, who is not on the verge of retirement, the Judge said.

The victims

Vergese, 69, Nayarayanan alias Kunhi, 55, both from Palakkad in Kerala, and Chetan, 25, of Arsikere, died in the blast at the cracker unit of Mohammed Bashir on January 28,. The blast was in the unit that stocked crackers. The blast led to Dakshina Kannada district administration ordering a temporary closure of all cracker manufacturing units in the district.