CPI(M) workers protest against MCC Commissioner, urge Karnataka government to relieve him from duty

Published - July 23, 2024 08:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers staging a protest in front of the Mangaluru City Corporation office on Tuesday.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers staged a protest in front of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) office and tried to storm the office on Tuesday urging the government to relieve Commissioner C.L. Anand from duty, following a case registered by the Lokayutka police against him.

The Lokayukta police recently raided places related to Mr. Anand and registered a case on the charge of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

A Lokayutka police team from Bengaluru searched Mr. Anand’s official residence at Mannagudda in Mangaluru for nearly four hours. The team then searched for documents at Mr. Anand’s office. Separate teams carried out searches at the houses where Mr. Anand’s wife and his mother lived.

In a press release, the Lokayukta police said disproportionate assets worth ₹2.77 crore related to Mr. Anand, his wife, and his children were uncovered.

During their protest, the CPI(M) workers shouted slogans asking the government to remove the Commissioner.

Addressing the gathering, Sunil Kumar Bajal, member of the Dakshina Kannada unit of the party, said the case against the Commissioner is like the fence itself grazing the farmland.

The BJP-led corporation has indulged in corruption. The action of the Commissioner is the reflection of the same. The Commissioner has not been able to grant even a site to the poor, he said.

B.K. Imtiyaz, a member of the Dakshina Kannada unit of the party, said that Mangaluru does not need such an official. The police prevented the workers from storming the office.

