CPI(M) urges NHAI to repair Nanthoor-Surathkal stretch, complete Kuloor bridge

Published - October 20, 2024 09:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) urged the NHAI to complete the proposed underpass project at Nanthoor within a deadline and complete the new Kuloor bridge at Panambur on the NH 66 at the earliest. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) in its Mangaluru City North conference on Sunday, October 20, urged the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to repair the Nanthoor-Surathkal stretch of National Highway 66 at the earliest as the stretch is in bad shape.

It urged the NHAI to complete the proposed underpass project at Nanthoor within a deadline and complete the new Kuloor bridge at Panambur on the NH 66 at the earliest.

The conference took note of the issues bothering people on the stretch.

The party said that the particular stretch is not comfortable for motoring due to many potholes which should be filled up at the earliest and the highway should be made motorable as it links Kerala with Goa and Maharashtra.

The construction of a new bridge at Kuloor has been going on for the past five years. However, it has made less progress. The NHAI has not been able to complete even pillars during the past five years. The construction is at the snail’s pace. The stability of the old bridge is at stake.

Continued traffic jams at KPT, Nanthoor, and Paduva Junctions on the highway have been making the journey of people miserable.

The conference urged the NHAI to attend to the issues at the earliest.

