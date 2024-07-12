ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) threatens to lay siege to Mayor’s office over delay in completing Padil-Pumpwell road project

Published - July 12, 2024 06:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India (Marxist) members staging a protest at Naguri against the delay in completing Padil-Pumpwell road project by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Friday threatened to lay siege to the Mayor’s office if Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. (MSCL) did not complete Padil-Pumpwell road widening project at the earliest.

Speaking at a protest organised by the party at Naguri against the delay in completing the project, Sunil Kumar Bajal, a member of district unit of the party, alleged that the irresponsibility of the MSCL in completing the project has put commuters in trouble. Though the project was taken up two years ago, it is still languishing.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) members staging a protest at Naguri on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Santosh Bajal, secretary of the Mangaluru South Assembly unit of the party, alleged that the project is not only moving at a snail’s pace but its quality is also poor. The road is being constructed unscientifically, he alleged. People’s tax money is being wasted without maintaining the quality at work, he said.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) members staging a protest at Naguri against the delay in completing Padil-Pumpwell road project by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

