CPI(M) seeks judicial probe into violence

A delegation of the Communist Party of India (Marxists) which visited the city on Tuesday demanded judicial inquiry into the entire incident which unfolded during the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 here on Thursday last.

Addressing presspersons after meeting the family members of Jaleel and Nauseen who died in police firing and also the injured in the violent incidents admitted in hospitals, P. Karunakaran, former Member of Parliament and a member of the central committee of the party, said that the police firing was unwarranted.

Mr. Karunakaran said that only a judicial inquiry can bring out the truth.

He said that the police officials responsible for the firing should be suspended and punished.

“The police have not followed due procedure before resorting to firing,” Mr. Karunakaran said.

K.K. Ragesh, Rajya Sabha member, said that ordering a magisterial inquiry is just like a departmental inquiry.

The judicial inquiry should be conducted by a judge of the High Court, he added.

Mr. Ragesh said that the violence on Thursday was sponsored by the police. There were not more than 100 people who were protesting. There was no need for a lathi-charge which instigated the people to resort to violence.

Party leaders from the State Vasantha Achary and S. Varalakshmi were present.