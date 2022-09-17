CPI(M) protests against poor facilities at Lady Hill Urban Primary Health Centre

The party cautions picketing Mayor’s office if the city corporation did not address the issue

The Dakshina Kannada district unit of the Communist Party of India (CPI-M) held a demonstration on Friday protesting alleged poor treatment facilities at the Lady Hill Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) and cautioned of picketing the office of the Mangaluru Mayor if the city corporation failed to improve the facilities.

Addressing the protesters, CPI(M) district secretary Sunil Kumar Bajal said people were not getting treatment for the smallest of the ailment while medicines meant even for common fever were not available at the UPHC for two months. The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC), under the administration of the Bharatiya Janata Party, had completely neglected the health of the common man, he alleged cautioning picketing the Mayor’s office if the corporation failed to address the issue.

The party demanded upgrading of the UPHC, improving infrastructure, and filling the vacant post of medical officer. The MCC, Mr. Bajal alleged, had succumbed to private medical college lobby by handing over the UPHCs in the city to them. He wondered whether the poor facilities at the UPHC were not visible to local MLA, D. Vedavyasa Kamath.

CPI(M) Mangaluru South secretary Santosh Bajal recalled that the Lady Hill UPHC was once famous as the government maternity hospital. However, of late, the centre does not have any infrastructure for treatment and lacks medicine for even common ailments. Five UPHCs being managed by private medical colleges in the city were in a pathetic condition while 10 being run by the Health Department under the Urban Health Mission too had issues, including non-availability of medical doctors, he said. While the administration was struggling to run these facilities, it had proposed to open seven more UPHCs in the name of urban clinics, Mr. Santosh Bajal said.

Democratic Youth Federation of India District president B.K. Imtiyaz and CPI(M) were among those present.