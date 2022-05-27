CPI(M) plans conference on Muslims from May 31

The Communist Party of India (Marxists) will organise a two-day conference of Muslims at the Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall here from May 31 to discuss the issues being faced by them.

The open session on May 31 will deliberate upon two topics in the afternoon. They are: Karnataka as a laboratory of communalism and Status of Muslims in Karnataka.

Chandra Poojary, a retired professor, Kannada University, Hampi, and K. Prakash, a political analyst from Bengaluru, will speak on the first topic, while B.M. Haneef, a journalist, and B. Peer Bhasha, a writer from Hosapete, will speak on the second topic.

Addressing presspersons here on Friday, Muneer Katipalla, a member of the State committee of the party, and K. Yadava Shetty, secretary, Dakshina Kannada unit of the party, said that K.T. Jaleel, former Minister for Higher Education of Kerala, will inaugurate the conference at 10.15 a.m.

There will be internal sessions on June 1 that will focus on the steps to be taken for the empowerment of Muslims, they said.

The party leaders said that Muslims have less share in government jobs, education and land ownership. The governments should have lifted Muslims up both economically and socially. Instead, they are being communally targeted. Unnecessary controversies are being raked up on their religious practices, food habit and places of worship. Their trades are being prevented. The governments are acting in a partisan manner while disbursing compensation to them during natural calamities. Muslims are now feeling unstable and are facing insecurity.

The ruling BJP Government is promoting communalism to cover up its administrative failures. The conference is aimed at throwing light on the real issues facing Muslims. There is a need to get rid off pre-conceived notions about Muslims, they said.

The slogan of the conference will be “Secularism, empowerment and marching ahead”, they said.