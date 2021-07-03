CPI(M) opposes hike in private bus travel fares, to stage protests

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has opposed the hike in travel fares of private buses in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

In addition to holding a protest at Hampankatta Junction in the city on July 7 the party will hold agitations at 50 places in the city from July 5 to July 12 seeking a rollback of the fares, according to Sunil Kumar Bajal, secretary of Mangaluru City South unit of the party.

The private bus operators have hiked the fares unilaterally and the district administrations have approved them without holding public consultations. The hike has come at a time when people are yet to recover from the impact of lock down and COVID-19, he said in a release.

The district administrations should not allow hike in fares, Mr. Kumar said.

He said the COVID-19 lockdown has hit the common people hard. The government should have announced complete tax exemption for transport operators for three months. If Kerala can do it, why not Karnataka, he questioned.

The party said that it is not proper on the part of private bus operators to transfer their burden on the commuters. The operators had hiked the prices last year too following the lockdown. The administrations approving the hike in fares reveal which side they are supporting, he said.

He said that the administrations should call the meetings of respective regional transport authority to consult the people.

The protests from July 5 are also to oppose hike in fuel prices, increase in power tariff, and cooking gas price. Increase in fuel prices has resulted in hike in prices of essential commodities.

He said that the Union government which had promised “achhe din” is now keeping mum on the hike in fuel prices and prices of essential commodities.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) met the minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada Kota Srinivas Poojary on Saturday and urged him to instruct the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kananda to call a meeting of the Regional Transport Authority immediately to hold a public consultation on hiking travel fares.

The president of the Dakshina Kannada unit of the DYFI, B.K. Imtiyaz, said that the private bus operators have hiked the fares, between 20 % and 25 %, steeply without any justification.