CPI(M) cautions against laying siege to MLA’s office if Mahakalipadpu RUB is not completed expeditiously

Demanding improvement of alternative roads for the affected people, Sunil Kumar Bajal alleges the ongoing RUB work appears to be a substandard one

Published - July 01, 2024 08:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Members of CPI(M), Dakshina Kannada District Committee, staging a protest at Mahakalipadpu in Mangaluru on Monday, July 1.

Members of CPI(M), Dakshina Kannada District Committee, staging a protest at Mahakalipadpu in Mangaluru on Monday, July 1. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Dakshina Kannada District Committee of Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday, July 1, cautioned against laying siege to the office of D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, if the twin Railway Under Bridge (RUB) work at Mahakalipadpu is not completed expeditiously.

Addressing the cadres at a demonstration protesting the inordinate delay in the completion of the twin RUB at Mahakalipadpu Level Crossing here, party leader Sunil Kumar Bajal blamed the MLA, the BJP-ruled Mangaluru City Corporation, and the BJP Member of Parliament for the delay. If the work was not expedited, the cadres would display black flags while laying the siege.

Also demanding improvement of alternative roads for the affected people, Mr. Bajal alleged the ongoing RUB work appears to be a substandard one. He said the instance of the collapse of the concrete box structure a few months ago was intentionally hidden from the public. The Railways that have competent engineers were unable to complete the project on time, he said.

Another leader, Santosh Bajal, urged Mr. Kamath, Member of Parliament Brijesh Chowta, and Mayor Sudhir Shetty Kannur to travel by train towards Kannur to get a first-hand experience of how the people’s representatives have got RUBs and Railway Over Bridges constructed even in small panchayats. It was an irony that the administration was unable to get the RUB for a City Corporation like Mangaluru, he regretted.

Delay in completing the RUB was affecting the lives of thousands of people who regularly commute between the city and its southern parts, the leaders said. Social workers J. Ibrahim and Ismail, tempo drivers’ association leaders Maqbul Ahmed and Devadas, CPI (M) leaders Padmavathi Shetty, Jayanthi Shetty, Pramila Devadiga, and others were present.

