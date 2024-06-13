GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

CPI-M urges Mangaluru civic corporation to ensure speedy completion of twin RuB work at Jeppu-Mahakalipadpu

The civic body should provide an alternative road to people who are now forced to take long detour, the party demands

Published - June 13, 2024 01:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Rain at Jeppu-Mahakalipadpu in Mangaluru on June 12, 2024. Two wheeler riders have been forced to use the narrow, uneven stretch of the road at Jeppu-Mahakalipadpu for the last three years following a huge delay in completing the twin Railway Under Bridge work near Netravati Cabin while other vehicles have to take a detour via Pumpwell.

Rain at Jeppu-Mahakalipadpu in Mangaluru on June 12, 2024. Two wheeler riders have been forced to use the narrow, uneven stretch of the road at Jeppu-Mahakalipadpu for the last three years following a huge delay in completing the twin Railway Under Bridge work near Netravati Cabin while other vehicles have to take a detour via Pumpwell. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Dakshina Kannada District Committee of Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) urged the Mangaluru City Corporation to ensure speedy completion of the ongoing twin Railway Under Bridge (RuB) work at Jeppu-Mahakalipadpu. Delay in the work is causing severe hardship to thousands of people.

On June 12, Sunil Kumar Bajal, Pramila M. Devdiga, Yogish Jeppinamogaru and other party leaders submitted a memorandum to MCC Commissioner C.L. Anand in this regard. The party said that ever since work on the RuB started about three years ago, residents of Ullal, Thokkottu, Jeppinamogaru, Bajal, Konaje, Talapady and those from Kasargod district in neighbouring Kerala, were put to severe hardship. While two-wheelers were allowed to ply via the existing Railway Level Crossing at Mahakalipadpu negotiating an uneven and narrow stretch of the road, all other vehicles were forced to take a detour via Pumpwell, according to the CPI-M.

Communist Party of India (CPI-M) Dakshina Kannada district committee leaders, including Sunil Kumar Bajal and Pramila M. Devadiga, submitted a memorandum to Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner C.L. Anand seeking speedy completion of the Jeppu-Mahakalipadpu twin Railway Under Bridge work, in Mangaluru on June 12, 2024.

Communist Party of India (CPI-M) Dakshina Kannada district committee leaders, including Sunil Kumar Bajal and Pramila M. Devadiga, submitted a memorandum to Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner C.L. Anand seeking speedy completion of the Jeppu-Mahakalipadpu twin Railway Under Bridge work, in Mangaluru on June 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Jeppu Patna-Mahakalipadpu-Morgan’s Gate stretch of the road, which is being widened to four lanes by Mangaluru Smart City Limited, was the thoroughfare for thousands of people to reach the central business district via Mangaladevi for their livelihood. The MCC failed to provide an alternative road to vehicles thereby forcing motorists to take a long detour, wasting considerable amount of time and fuel.

Besides movement of goods vehicles, the road also facilitated movement of seven city buses that ferried the common man. MCC did not even repair the narrow stretch of the road presently being used by two-wheeler riders. Autorickshaws cannot take this narrow stretch of the road. People, particularly the working class, depending upon buses have to get down at Jeppu Patna and walk more than a kilometre to reach Morgan’s Gate for their onward journey.

The CPI-M wants the MCC, as the civic authority of the city, to direct the authorities concerned to hasten the construction work so as to alleviate the grievances of thousands of people. The leaders want the MCC to provide an alternative road till the RuB work is completed.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mangalore / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.