CPCRI to sign six MoA for technology transfer on World Coconut Day

August 31, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), Kasaragod, Kerala, will sign six memoranda of agreement (MoA) for technology transfer, including with a farmer producer company and a nursery of Karnataka, on World Coconut Day on September 2.

According to K.B. Hebbar, Director of the institute under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), an agreement will be signed with YGP Coconut Farmers’ Producer Company Ltd., Davangere, for transfer of technology related to collection of fresh and hygienic Kalparasa and production of natural coconut sugar.

Agreements will be signed with Yashaswi Nursery, Kemminje, Puttur in Dakshina Kannada, and Integrated Rural Agri Nursery, Badiyadka, Kasaragod, for transferring the technology on raising the seedlings of Shathamangala arecanut variety.

The institute will sign an agreement with Redhive Odm Llp, Kasaragod, for transferring the technology related to preservation of carbonated tender coconut water.

Another agreement will be signed with Narial Bharat Nutra Producer Company Ltd., Konasema, Andhra Pradesh, for transferring the technology of producing coconut chips.

The sixth agreement relating to transferring the technology of ‘Kalpa entomopathogenic nematodes aqua formulation’ will be signed with the ICAR Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Taliparamba, Kannur.

Enterprises to be honoured

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje will felicitate on the occasion, at CPCRI in Kasaragod, eight enterprises from different States which are most successful in utilising the CPCRI technologies. It included South Canara Coconut Farmers’ Producer Company Limited, Puttur. The FPO had obtained the technologies related to manufacturing matured coconut water based value added products, collection of fresh and hygienic Kalparasa, production of natural coconut sugar and production of virgin coconut oil, among others.

There will be a FPO business meet on incentivising coconut cultivation with better profit in which over 300 farmers representing FPOs in coconut sector from Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat will participate.

There will be a workshop for students on opportunities and challenges in processing and value-addition of plantation crops sponsored by Science and Engineering Research Board, Department of Science and Technology.

Officials from Coconut Development Board, Kochi, will also attend the programme.

The World Coconut Day is celebrated to mark the establishment of Asia Pacific Coconut Community (the present International Coconut Community) under the aegis of UN Economical and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific. This year, the focal theme is ‘sustaining coconut sector for the present and future generation’. This theme has larger connotation for India as the country’s coconut sector is facing threats like climate change, skilled labour shortage, low price, high cost of production and international competition, Mr. Hebbar said.

There will be an exhibition in which over 25 institutions/entrepreneurs will showcase technologies and products which include successful models of Kalparasa marketing by FPOs, products by women SHGs and technology demonstration and display.