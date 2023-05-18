CPCRI to sell coconut, arecanut seedlings to farmers in monsoon

May 18, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

A hybrid cultivar of coconut, Kera Sankara, is among the varieties of coconut seedlings raised by the Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), Kasaragod, Kerala, for selling to farmers during this monsoon, by June-end or in July.

According to K.B. Hebbar, Director, CPCRI, the particular variety - Kera Sankara – tolerates high temperature and sustained less water/rainy conditions. The palm came to bearing by the fourth year of planting. The mean annual yield of nuts is 108 with a range of 70-130 nuts.

Another hybrid cultivar of coconut seedling raised for sale included Chandra Sankara. This palm came to bearing early when compared to tall palms. It is a heavy yielder and produces 116 nuts/palm with a range of 100-150 nuts. It is susceptible to drought and hence irrigation is required during summer months.

The director said that the institute has raised about 85,000 coconut seedlings which included 35,000 seedlings of hybrids.

In addition, the institute has been selling seed nuts of coconut to nurseries which in turn are raising their seedlings for sale. “So far since September last we sold about 1.2 lakh seed nuts of coconut,” he said.

The institute will sell the bed risen coconut seedlings at ₹120 (per tall cultivar), ₹210 (per dwarf cultivar), and ₹280 (per hybrid cultivar) to farmers. The seedlings raised in polythene bags will be sold at ₹180 per tall, ₹260 per dwarf, and at ₹330 per hybrid.

Referring to the arecanut, the director said that the institute has developed its about 1 lakh seedlings including Shatamangala, Mohitnagar, and Mangala.

Shatamangala is a high yielding arecanut variety released during 2016. The yield performance of the variety is higher than the released varieties viz., Mangala, Sumangala, Sreemangala and traditional local types, suitable for both tender nut and ripe nut processing. The average yield is 3.26 kg dry tender processed nuts/palm/year or 3.96 kg dry kernel/palm/year. The variety has been recommended for commercial cultivation in Karnataka and Gujarat.

The seed nut of arecanut is sold at ₹12 per nut and seedlings at ₹30 per seedling. Farmers can place the demand by e-mailing to the institute, he said.

The institute has its regional station at Vitla and research centre at Kidu, near Kukke Subrahmanya, in Dakshina Kannada.