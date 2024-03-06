CPCRI to host farmers’ meet at Kidu on March 11

March 06, 2024 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), Kasaragod (Kerala) will organise a farmers’ meet at its research centre at Kidu near Kukke Subrahmanya on March 11.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje will inaugurate it at 11 a.m.

The meet will deliberate upon various technological innovations and interventions to tackle emerging challenges in the arecanut, coconut, and cocoa sectors.

Some of the topics to be discussed will include scientific management of leaf spot and Yellow Leaf Disease (YLD) in arecanut; coconut pest and disease management in drought-prone areas; and significance of soil health management.

In addition it will discuss prospects of cocoa intercropping in coconut and arecanut plantations; improved varieties and planting material production in arecanut, coconut, and cocoa; post-harvest technologies and value addition in coconut, arecanut, and cocoa; and farmer supporting initiatives and schemes.

The event includes exhibition, with main focus on institute technologies. Demonstrations on drone spraying, soil sample collection methods, and Bordeaux mixture preparation will be conducted. To enable skill development, training on agro-techniques will be conducted for the benefit of SC/ST farmers/youth, a CPCRI release said.

On this occasion a water storage tank of 20 lakh litre capacity for complementing the existing irrigation infrastructure at the centre, will be commissioned by the Minister.

Kidu hosts the International Gene Bank for South Asia and West Asia, world’s largest coconut germplasm repository and alternative cocoa gene bank. In addition to coconut, arecanut and cocoa, recently palmyra has been included a mandate crop of CPCRI.

Sudden emergence of rugose whitefly in coconut during 2018 and leaf spot disease in arecanut during 2021, had extensively spread to wide area and significantly damaged yield of respective crops before their understanding, devising management strategy and its implementation. Similarly sudden price fluctuations also affect the income of small and marginal farmers to a large extent putting farmers at risk.

To tide over emerging problems, in the coconut and arecanut sector, short term and long-term strategies are devised so as to minimize the impact on farmers, the release added.

