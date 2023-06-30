CPCRI reorienting its research on reducing cost of crop production, says K.B. Hebbar

June 30, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

Director of the Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), Kasaragod (Kerala) K. Balachandra Hebbar said here on Friday, June 30, that the 107-year-old research institute of the Union government is now trying to reorient its research programmes on reducing the cost of production of its mandated crops.

Addressing presspersons, Mr. Hebbar said that the institute’s research programmes focused on its mandated crops which are arecanut, coconut and cocoa.

“Until now, the institute had been concentrating on the production of varieties, either for yield or for quality. But now to a large extent, we have achieved it. Now, our focus will be on how to bring down the cost of production (of the crops),” the Director said.

He said: “The research programmes will be reoriented as per the needs of farmers, stakeholders and industry.”

Mr. Hebbar said that development of new technologies and innovations are required to bring down the cost of production. For example, he said that the cost of coconut production in India is very high when compared to many other countries. That is why Indian farmers are finding it difficult to compete with others in international markets.

A case in point, he said, if some countries sold virgin coconut oil for about ₹500 or ₹600 a litre, in India it costs about ₹1,000 a litre. It made Indian farmers and other manufactures difficult to compete in the international markets. The CPCRI will take a leap in this regard on finding out new technologies through innovations to bring down the cost of production of crops and also its value added products.

Earlier, the CPCRI scientists demonstrated the biological control of coconut leaf eating black-headed hairy caterpillar known as Opisinaarenosella through a parasite called Goniozusnephantidis. The demonstration was done on the premises of St. Aloysius High School. Mr. Hebbar released the parasite on a coconut palm on the occasion.

Vinayaka Hegde, Head, Crop Protection, CPCRI said that the caterpillar-infested palms look dry and infestation gradually resulted in low yield.

The caterpillars live under the surface of leaflets inside silken galleries and feed voraciously on the chlorophyll containing functional tissues. This affects the health of palm by reducing photosynthetic area and results in reduction in yield, he said.

Mr. Hegde said that chlorophyll in any plant absorbs sunlight directly and prepare food for a plant by absorbing water and nutrients through roots. The process is called photosynthesis.

He said that the parasite released on a coconut palm after reaching the leaflets in search of caterpillars and ate them. If they are not found there, they go to the next palm. The scientist said that 20 parasites should be released on a coconut tree.

Later, the CPCRI conducted an orientation programme for the field-level officers of the Horticulture Department on managing emerging pests and diseases of coconut and arecanut during monsoon.