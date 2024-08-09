GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CPCRI issues advisory to control koleroga disease in arecanut plantations

It advises farmers to spray 1% Bordeaux mixture or Mandipropamid 23.4% SC (1 ml per litre) to all the bunches even if fruit rot has not yet been noticed in the plantation

Published - August 09, 2024 09:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of tender nuts fallen due to ‘koleroga’ from an arecanut palm.

The Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), Kasaragod, has issued an advisory to farmers to control ‘kole roga’ (fruit rot disease) in arecanut plantations.

This year, ‘koleroga’ is quite rampant in a few places due to incessant rains. For those who could not take up spray during July, the prevalence is quite high. Therefore, it is important to take up control measures timely whenever there is a break in rainfall, a CPCRI release said.

It advised farmers to spray 1% Bordeaux mixture or Mandipropamid 23.4% SC (1 ml per litre) to all the bunches even if fruit rot has not yet been noticed in the plantation. Wherever the fruit rot has already been noticed in severe form, spray on both crown and bud regions to protect the trees from bud and crown rot. Do not mix any other fungicides/pesticides/nutrients. The Bordeaux mixture should be prepared fresh, the pH of the preparation should be neutral (pH 7) and it is advised to add a sticker cum spreader @1 ml per litre for spray preparation. Ensure proper mist spray of the fungicide.

Create proper drainage in the garden to avoid water stagnation and remove the fallen diseased nuts from the garden, it said.

Apply dolomite/lime @ 1 kg per palm (or based on soil test values) during September and after two to three weeks apply recommended manures and fertilizers viz. 150 g Urea, 130 g Rock phosphate, and 160 g Muriate of Potash and 12 kg FYM per tree, the release said.

