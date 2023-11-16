CPCRI developing germplasms of coconut having unique characteristics, says Director

November 16, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - MANGALURU

Director of the Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), Kasaragod, Kerala, K.B. Hebbar said here on Thursday, November 16, that the institute is developing germplasms of coconut having unique characteristics.

Speaking at a function organised by the South Canara Coconut Farmers’ Producer Company Ltd. (FPC), Puttur to open its regional office in Mangaluru, Mr. Hebbar said that among the germplasms being developed includes coconut having soft kernel.

The water of some coconut varieties has a special kind of aroma. While some are known for their flavour. The institute, under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), is developing their germplasms to promote their cultivation. The germplasms will be developed over the next five years.

Mr. Hebbar said that the CPCRI will also develop a dwarf variety suitable for tapping ‘neera’ (a sweet sap extracted from coconut palm). It has already produced sugar and jaggery from neera.

The Director said that the institute is also developing a standard operating procedure (SOP) for coconut pest control and application of micro nutrients to coconut palms.

Carbon credit

Asking arecanut and coconut growers not to lose hope, the Director said that a day will come when the growers can participate in the carbon credit trading and receive income.

The carbon credit trading is already in vogue in the United States and European Union but is yet to be implemented in India. When the carbon credit scheme is a reality in India, the arecanut and coconut plantations will be in demand.

On the backdrop of carbon credit trading getting importance the Philippines has planned to plant coconut palms on one million hectares, Mr. Hebbar said.

A bio-fertiliser made from coconut water and other ingredients, a plant immunity booster made from coconut tree petiole, chutney powder made from copra, and coconut oil – which were four new products of the FPC were released on the occasion. The regional office of the company also served as the 11th branch of the company.

President and managing director of the FPC S.K. Kusumadhar, seer of Adichunchanagiri branch mutt, Kavoor Dharmapalanatha also spoke.

