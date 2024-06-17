Cow theft attempt foiled at Kamalashile temple

A security guard monitoring the CCTV live feed foiled an attempt to steal a cow at Kamalashile temple in Kundapur taluk early on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred at the Shri Brahmi Durgaparameshwari temple. The accused broke open the lock of the temple goshala at 2.46 a.m., before snapping the rope tied to the cow. When they were attempting to take the cow through another door, the guard alerted other security personnel and the police.

As the security personnel reached the goshala, the accused fled. The Shankaranarayana police have registered a case and are investigating.

Train passenger’s chain snatched

A mangalsutra, weighing about 32 gms and worth ₹1.7 lakh, of a passenger on Train No. 22630, Tirunelveli-Dadar Weekly Superfast Express was snatched on May 29 night at Innanje railway station under Kaup police limits.

The complainant, Sundari Ganesan from Madurai, said she had boarded the train at Madurai junction along with her husband, and was travelling in S1. When the train reached an unknown station at around 11.15 p.m., a miscreant snatched her mangalsutra.

She immediately lodged a complaint with the travelling ticket inspector and later upon reaching Mumbai, she learnt the incident occurred at Innanje. The Kaup police are investigating.

