Covishield, Covaxin precautionary doses available across govt. health facilities in DK, Udupi districts from Jan. 20

January 19, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

Second and precautionary doses of Covishield and Covaxin will be available across government health facilities in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi from Friday, January 20.

Dakshina Kannada District Covid Vaccine Coordinator B.V. Rajesh said the two vaccines will be available at 76 government health facilities in Dakshina Kannada from 9 a.m. on Friday. It includes the Government Wenlock Hospital, 65 urban and rural primary health centres, six community health centres and in four taluk hospitals, he said.

Dr. Rajesh said Karnataka government has released 38,000 doses of Covishield. As many as 10,000 doses each have been distributed to Mangaluru, Bantwal and Puttur taluks, while 5,000 and 3,000 doses have been issued for Belthangady and Sullia taluks respectively

Dr. Rajesh said 50 doses of Covishield has been released to K.S. Hegde Hospital, which will vaccinate people free of cost on behalf of the government. More private hospitals are coming forward to administer free doses, he said. The present stock of Covishield doses have to be administered by February 9, while the Covaxin has to be administered by January 31, he said.

As per the Cowin portal, Dakshina Kannada so far has administered 40.10 lakh vaccine doses, including 18.86 lakh of first dose, 18.93 lakh of second dose and 2.30 lakh of precautionary dose. Of the recipients, 20.32 lakh are from 18-44 age category, 9 lakh from 45-60 age category, 6.44 lakh from 60+ category, 1.91 lakh from 15-17 category and 1.39 lakh from 12-14 age category.

Special camp in Udupi

In Udupi, a special camp will be conducted on Friday to administer second dose and precautionary doses of the vaccine across 69 government health facilities in the district.

Udupi District Vaccine Coordinator M.G. Rama said the district has stock of 12,500 doses of Covishield vaccine and 5,800 doses of Covaxin. Dr. Rama said starting from January 20, special camps will be held in colleges to administer precautionary doses to degree students.

As per the Cowin Portal, a total of 24.84 lakh doses have been administered in Udupi district of which 10.9 lakh is the first dose, 10.86 lakh second dose, and 3.06 lakh of precautionary dose. While 10.84 lakh are from 18-44 age category, 5.57 lakh from 60+ category, 5.37 lakh from 45-60 category, 98,320 from 15-17 category and 71,777 from 12-14 age category.