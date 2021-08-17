COVID-19: Mangaluru couple end lives fearing Covid infection

They had symptoms of COVID-19 for the last seven days and feared complications

A young couple were found dead in their house in a residential apartment complex in Baikampady near Mangaluru on August 17.

The deceased are Ramesh Suvarna, 45, who had an outlet that took online orders for supply of food packets, and his wife Guna, 35. Guna was diabetic.

In an audio message sent to Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar and a few of their friends a few minutes before ending their lives, Ramesh said the couple had symptoms of COVID-19 for the last seven days. Fear of complications from the infection was making them desist for getting treatment. His wife’s eyesight was deteriorating and both were having problems with breathing. Hence, they decided to end their lives.

Soon after receiving the message, Mr. Kumar tried to trace the couple. He sent a message asking the couple to calm down and promised support. Messages were sent to friends of the couple to counsel them.

Police reached the apartment around 7 a.m. but could not save the the couple. They found a note, believed to be written by Guna, wherein she said family members should not be troubled by the incident. They also found ₹1 lakh kept by the couple for performing their last rites. The couple requested Vishwa Hindu Parishat Mangaluru divisional secretary Sharan Pumpwell and Hindu Jagarana Vedike activist Satyajit Surathkal to perform their last rites.

Ramesh, a native of Padubidri, married Guna in 2000.

(Those under stress and experiencing suicidal tendency can contact Arogya Sahayavani on 104, or the mental health helpline 080-46110007)