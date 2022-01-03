Covid-19 vaccine: Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts to cover all students in one week

Nearly 25,000 students were vaccinated in Dakshina Kannada on January 3

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district administrations plan to vaccinate more than 1.5 lakh students born before 2007, who are enrolled in various schools in the twin districts, in seven days.

Addressing a district-level programme on January 3 to launch a drive to vaccinate those aged between 15 and 18, Dakshina Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said the district administration has estimated that 1.05 lakh students are eligible for vaccination. As students from other parts of Karnataka and other States are also enrolled in the district, this number might go up to 1.25 lakh.

“We have decided to reach out to all these children in the next seven days,” he said and added that these students will help in administering the vaccine to the 1 lakh people in the district who are yet to get the first dose of the vaccine.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer M. Kishore Kumar said gram panchayats have been tasked with vaccinating students who have dropped out of schools and colleges. Facilities are in place to counsel students and parents about vaccine hesitancy.

As many as 250 class 9, class 10 and pre university students took the vaccine in the Government PU College, Car Street, Mangaluru, where the drive was formally launched by Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel.

2nd PU student Sushmita was the first to receive to receive the vaccine. Her younger brother, Beerappa, who is in class 9, also received the vaccine in his school on January 3. Her classmate Punyashree, who also received the vaccine, said teachers held a meeting on December 31 to clarify all their doubts about the vaccine.

In all, nearly 25,000 students were vaccinated in Dakshina Kannada on January 3.

Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat and Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao said the district administration plans to vaccinate 17,000 students every day and cover over 54,000 students in four days. “We will look at those who have missed out and reach out to all the beneficiaries in a week,” Mr. Rao told reporters.

Mr. Rao said Udupi has made good progress in vaccination of those aged 18 and above. So far 96.3% of people in this category have taken the first dose while 84% have taken the second dose.

Mr. Bhat said, “As we have received good support of people in the earlier drives, we are hopeful of same cooperation in reaching out to young beneficiaries.”

In Udupi, the vaccination drive was formally launched at the Government Secondary School in Nittur.