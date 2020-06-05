Mangaluru

COVID-19: Udupi district records highest single-day rise in positive cases

Of the 204 people who tested positive, 203 had returned from Maharashtra

As many as 204 persons, including seven children, tested positive for COVID-19 in Udupi district on Friday. This is the highest increase in a single day in the district.

Of the 204 cases, 203 persons have a travel history from Maharashtra and had returned to the district recently. The remaining case is a police staffer who was on duty at a check-post in the district and tested positive.

The 204 cases included 157 men, 40 women, and seven children. All these persons had been shifted to the designated hospitals in the district.

Over 2,000 swabs tested

G. Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner, said here that the administration had tested over 2,000 swabs of the returnees and hence, there were 204 cases.

So far, 8,500 persons had come from other States. The testing of samples of these persons was now coming to an end, he said.

“Once this is completed, the number of persons who test positive will come down. Then we will intensify surveillance of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases in the district,” Mr. Jagadeesha said.

With Friday’s cases, the total number of positive cases in the district since March is 768. Presently, there are 685 active cases in the district.

One death

There was one death owing to the disease on May 14. As many as 82 persons had recovered from the disease and had got discharged after treatment. The district had recorded only three cases from March 29 to May 14. But the number started increasing in the district since May 15. The district recorded 150 cases on June 2.

