COVID-19 toll up to three in Udupi district as man dies

A 48-year-old man died of COVID-19 in Udupi district on Tuesday. This is the third death due to COVID-19 in the district.
Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said here on Tuesday that the man had arrived from Mumbai recently. He was alcoholic and suffered from liver disease and he had taken treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai.
But after he arrived in the district, he had not given any information about his health condition to either the Health Department or the local administration. It was only after his death that his swab sample was taken and it tested positive for COVID-19. His last rites were conducted as per government guidelines, Mr. Jagadeesha said.
Meanwhile, nine persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Tuesday. Of the nine persons, six were men and three women.
Mr. Jagadeesha said that of the nine persons, three had history of travelling from Mumbai and one from Hyderabad. Two others were primary contacts of COVID-19 patients.
He said that two cases which were serious were that of two bus drivers who had taken their buses from Kundapur to Bengaluru and had tested positive for COVID-19.
Another was a local case wherein a cloth shop owner had tested positive for COVID-19. The shop owner’s son had recently travelled from Bengaluru and his swab sample had been collected and sent for testing, Mr. Jagadeesha said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath