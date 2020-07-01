COVID-19 toll up to three in Udupi district as man dies

A 48-year-old man died of COVID-19 in Udupi district on Tuesday. This is the third death due to COVID-19 in the district.

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said here on Tuesday that the man had arrived from Mumbai recently. He was alcoholic and suffered from liver disease and he had taken treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai.

But after he arrived in the district, he had not given any information about his health condition to either the Health Department or the local administration. It was only after his death that his swab sample was taken and it tested positive for COVID-19. His last rites were conducted as per government guidelines, Mr. Jagadeesha said.

Meanwhile, nine persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Tuesday. Of the nine persons, six were men and three women.

Mr. Jagadeesha said that of the nine persons, three had history of travelling from Mumbai and one from Hyderabad. Two others were primary contacts of COVID-19 patients.

He said that two cases which were serious were that of two bus drivers who had taken their buses from Kundapur to Bengaluru and had tested positive for COVID-19.

Another was a local case wherein a cloth shop owner had tested positive for COVID-19. The shop owner’s son had recently travelled from Bengaluru and his swab sample had been collected and sent for testing, Mr. Jagadeesha said.