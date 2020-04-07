COVID-19 tests begin atGovt. Wenlock Hospital

With clearance from the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV), tests for COVID-19 began at the new virology laboratory at the Government Wenlock Hospital here on Tuesday.

As many as 10 throat swabs were taken up for tests in the laboratory on the first day. The laboratory is the 10th government facility for COVID-19 tests operational in the State.

A team of specialists from ICMR gave approval to the facilities at the laboratory on Sunday evening and the NIV gave its approval on Monday evening after assessing the capabilities of the personnel, including that of senior specialist Sharath Kumar.

The new BSL-3 laboratory has come up within three weeks after Minister for Health and Family Welfare B. Sriramulu made an announcement during his visit here on March 17.

Testing reagents for the new laboratory have been sent from the National Virology Laboratory in Pune, sources said.