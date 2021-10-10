COVID-19 restrictions further relaxed in Udupi district

The Udupi district administration on Saturday relaxed COVID-19 containment measures including opening of pubs, cinema halls and other auditorium to their full capacity, among others.

Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate M. Kurma Rao in his order said the containment measures were being revised as the COVID-19 positivity rate in the district had come down below 1%. While night curfew would continue to be in force between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., pubs are allowed to open by following standard operating protocol.

Cinemas, theatres, and other auditorium can function to their full capacity following the SOP and entry to these places should be allowed to people who have taken at least one dose of the vaccine. Thermal screening, provision for sanitiser, regular cleaning of rest rooms etc., should be undertaken.

Physical classes for students from standard VI to XII may be conducted on five days of the week with the two-day weekend being used for intensive sanitisation of the premises. Swimming pools, stadiums etc., may be opened only for training purpose without any audience.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, educational, cultural, religious, and other public programmes and public congregations are prohibited. Marriages and other family programmes are allowed in halls to their 50% capacity with a ceiling of 400 guests. Organisers should inform jurisdictional tahsildars about these events and obtain passes for guests.

While all religious places are allowed to be functional, fairs, utsavas, festivals, processions, and other congregations are prohibited. Amusement parks are allowed to function; but no water sports activities are permitted. Public transport vehicles could operate to their full seating capacity.

Students from Kerala should enter the district with RT-PCR negative certificate not older than 72 hours, remain in seven day institutional quarantine, and undergo fresh test later.

New cases

Dakshina Kannada reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. With 73 patients being discharged, the active cases stood at 529. The test positivity rate stood at 0.31%.

Udupi district reported 21 new cases. With 13 patients getting discharged, the active cases were at 84. The district has one active mucormycosis case.