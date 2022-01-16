COVID-19 recovery rate over 20% in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi

With Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts recording COVID-19 recovery rate of 27.3% and 20.74%, respectively, the two districts are among six districts in Karnataka which have recovery rate of more than 20%

With Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts recording COVID-19 recovery rate of 27.3% and 20.74%, respectively, the two districts are among six districts in the State which have recovery rate of more than 20%, according to analysis made by State War Room of COVID-19 cases.

In the week ending on January 13, Dakshina Kannada had 3,315 cases, 856 recoveries and two deaths. The active cases were at 2,990. In the same period, Udupi district had 2,232 cases, 463 recoveries and no deaths. The active cases was at 2,335.

The other districts that have recovery rate of more than 20% are Kodagu (31.82 %), Vijayapura (28.96%), Mandya (27.88%), and Dharwad (25.03%), according to the analysis made till Thursday.

In the first two weeks of January, Dakshina Kannada district had 2,468 cases in the urban areas and 723 in the rural, while 1,291 and 1,002 cases were reported in urban and rural areas respectively in Udupi. Similarly 675 and 166 persons in Dakshina Kannada district and 370 and 90 persons in Udupi district recovered from urban and rural areas respectively.

The test positivity rate in Dakshina Kannada on January 13 was at 6.29%, while that of Udupi was at 8.41%. The average TPR in a week in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi was 4.29% and 5.05 % respectively, which was less than the state average of 9.68%. The case fatality rate during the week was at 0.06 % for Dakshina Kannada.

The State War Room has also noted about good testing rate in the two districts. In the 10 days before January 13, Dakshina Kannada had 49,225 tests per million, while Udupi had 50,501 tests per million. This is more than the state average of 24,578 tests per million. On January 13, Dakshina Kannada did 11,601 tests while 6,587 tests were done in Udupi district.

In vaccination, more than 100 % of the population in the two districts have taken the first dose, while 80.2% and 86% have taken second dose in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts respectively as on January 13, the State Covid war room noted.

Dakshina Kannada required to improve its contact tracing. The average primary contact and secondary contacts traced per patient in seven days is at 4.2. On January 13, primary contacts and secondary contacts traced per patient is 0.47 and 0.33 respectively in the district. A total of 4477 personnel are involved in contract tracing in the district.

Dakshina Kannada District COVID Nodal Officer H. Ashok said the problem has been due to non-entry of all contacts in the contact tracing app. “Instructions have been given to the personnel accordingly” he said. Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said lesser primary contacts and secondary contacts are also because good number of students who have tested positive have not been found with primary or secondary contacts.

Udupi district fares better where an average of 18.8 primary and secondary contacts per patient has been traced in a week. On January 13, primary and secondary contacts per patient is 1.11 and 3.5 respectively. A total of 2,003 personnel have been used for this purpose in Udupi district, the State War Room stated.