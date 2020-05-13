COVID-19 positive woman with brain infection history dies

A 58-year-old COVID-19 positive woman from Boloor in the city, who had medical history of brain infection and was under ventilator support at the Government District Wenlock Hospital here, passed away on Wednesday.

The woman is the fourth victim of COVID-19 from Dakshina Kannada.

The woman (P-536) had infection related to brain and undergone treatment at the First Neuro Hospital at Padil in the city between April 10 and April 17.

She was one among the 210 people whose throat and nasal swab samples were tested after the death of a 75-year-old COVID-19 positive woman (P-432) on April 23.

Patient 432 from Bantwal was under treatment at the hospital for paralysis attack.

Wednesday’s victim tested positive on April 28 and she was immediately shifted to the designated COVID-19 hospital. Her condition remained critical throughout and she was on ventilator support. Her husband, son-in-law, daughter and granddaughter too tested positive subsequently and are under treatment at Wenlock Hospital.

According to a statement from Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh, P-536 died at 12.45 p.m.

Tests positive

A 38-year-old woman from Pilar in Someshwar village (P-947) tested positive on Wednesday. Her daughter was under treatment at First Neuro from April 20 to April 22, according to Health Department officials. Both the woman and her daughter were under quarantine since April 23.

Consequently, the Deputy Commissioner declared the specified area in Pilar village with 95 houses and 10 commercial establishments with a population of 430 as an active containment zone. The area has been sealed now.

Meanwhile, a 47-year-old worker of First Neuro from Bantwal taluk who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 26, was discharged from Wenlock Hospital on Wednesday after two tests on May 11 and 12 turned negative.

In all, 15 active persons are undergoing treatment at the Government Wenlock Hospital, while nine have been discharged.