COVID-19 patients not keen on voting

MANGALURU

23 December 2020 01:59 IST

None of the 55 COVID-19 patients, who were eligible to vote, came forward to exercise their franchise in the first phase of the gram panchayat elections in Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Ramachandra Bairy said that the 55 patients were asked to vote in the last hour of polling by wearing personal protection equipment. “None made use of this facility and they remained indoors,” Dr. Bairy said.

One patient expressed interest but as he was not willing to wear personal protection equipment, permission was not given, Dr. Bairy said.

