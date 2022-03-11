COVID-19 patient dies in Dakshina Kannada
There were no new COVID-19 cases reported in Udupi district for the second consecutive day on Thursday, while Dakshina Kannada reported a death and three new cases.
The number of active cases in Udupi stood at 32.
There were 26 active cases in Dakshina Kannada where test positivity rate was put at 0.17 %.
