COVID-19 patient dies in Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada reported one COVID-19 death and 23 new cases on Thursday. With 40 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 171. Test positivity rate (TPR) was put at 0.59%.

The lone death was of a man from Mangaluru taluk who was in the 71-80 age category. His death was due to co-morbidity and he had received both doses of vaccine. A fine of ₹1,15,62,180 has so far been collected in 95,775 cases of norms violation in Dakshina Kannada.

With 5,802 people getting the vaccine on Thursday, the total number of vaccinated people in Dakshina Kannada reached 34.45 lakh. Of these, 17.99 lakh have taken the first dose and 16 lakh their second. As many as 45,876 people have taken the precautionary dose.

In Udupi district, 15 new cases were reported of which 10 patients are symptomatic and five asymptomatic. With 21 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 129. TPR was put at 0.9%.

There are seven patients in the general ward, five in the high dependency unit, six in ICU without ventilators and three patients in ICU with ventilators in the district.

As many as 3,684 persons were vaccinated in Udupi on Thursday taking the total number of such people to 20.29 lakh. Of these, 10.5 lakh have taken their first dose and 9.36 lakh their second. And, 42,259 people have taken the precautionary dose.