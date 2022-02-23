COVID-19 patient dies in Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada reported one COVID-19 death and 18 new cases on Wednesday. With 53 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 189. Test positivity rate (TPR) was put at 0.38%.

The lone death was of a man hailing from Uttara Kannada district who was in the 41-50 age category. His death was due to co-morbidity and he was not vaccinated. A fine of ₹1,15,59,980 has so far been collected in 95,753 cases of norms violation in Dakshina Kannada.

With 7,927 people getting the vaccine on Wednesday, the total number of vaccinated people in Dakshina Kannada reached 34.39 lakh. Of these, 17.99 lakh have taken the first dose and 15.95 lakh their second. As many as 45,606 people have taken the precautionary dose.

In Udupi district, 15 new cases were reported of which 10 patients are symptomatic and five asymptomatic. With 21 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 135. TPR was put at 1.2%.

There are 10 patients in the general ward, four in the high dependency unit, five in ICU without ventilators and four patients in ICU with ventilators in the district.

As many as 5,923 persons were vaccinated in Udupi on Wednesday taking the total number of such people to 20.25 lakh. Of these, 10.5 lakh have taken their first dose and 9.3 lakh their second. And, 41,915 people have taken the precautionary dose.