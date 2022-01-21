COVID-19 patient dies in Dakshina Kannada

MANGALURU

21 January 2022

A COVID-19 patient died in Dakshina Kannada, while the district reported 974 new cases on Thursday. This number included eight cases from one cluster in a hostel in Bantwal. With 749 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 5,798. And, the test positivity rate was put at 8.67%.

A total of 6,018 people were vaccinated on Thursday taking the number of those who have received the vaccine to 31.37 lakh in the district. While 17.29 lakh have received their first dose, 13.87 lakh have been given their second. Meanwhile, 20,395 people have received the precautionary dose.

Udupi district reported 767 new cases of which 312 are symptomatic and 455 asymptomatic. The overall test positivity rate (TPR) in the district was put at 13.11%. With 451 new cases in Udupi taluk, the taluk reported a TPR of 14.01%. There are 210 new cases from Kundapur taluk (TPR 13.93%) and 104 new cases from Karkala taluk (TPR 9.37%). As many as 711 patients are in home isolation, 36 in COVID Care Centres and 10 each in designated COVID health hospitals and designated COVID hospitals.

With 439 patients discharged, the number of active cases in the district stood at 5,092. There are 98 patients in the general ward, 25 in the high dependency unit, 24 in ICU without ventilator and 11 patients in ICU with ventilator.

As many as 1,706 people were vaccinated in the district on Thursday taking the total number of such people to 19.08 lakh. While 10.29 lakh have taken their first dose, 8.65 lakh have taken their second. And, 13,379 persons have received the precautionary dose.