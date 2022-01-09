COVID-19 patient dies in Dakshina Kannada

MANGALURU

09 January 2022 23:06 IST

Dakshina Kannada reported a COVID-19 death and 298 new cases, including 12 from a hostel in Mangaluru taluk, on Sunday. With 24 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 1,267. And, test positivity rate was put at 2.89%.

As many as 12 students from the hostel of a private medical college in Mangaluru taluk were found positive after RT-PCR tests were carried out on 37 throat and nasal swab samples. All the 12 students are aged above 18. They have mild symptoms and are recovering under isolation, an official said.

Advertising

Advertising

In Udupi district, 340 new cases were reported and test positivity rate was put at 3.86 %. Of these, 262 are from Udupi taluk that has a TPR of 4.88%, 29 from Kundapur taluk (TPR 1.9%) and 49 from Karkala taluk (TPR 2.56%). While 279 are in home isolation, 52 are in COVID Care Centres, five in COVID health hospital and four patients in designated COVID hospital. With 77 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 979.

There are 30 patients in general wards, four in high dependency units, six in ICUs without ventilator and one patient in ICU with ventilator in Udupi district, a press release said.