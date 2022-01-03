COVID-19 patient dies in Dakshina Kannada

For the second consecutive day on Sunday, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi saw a increase in the new COVID-19 cases. Dakshina Kannada also reported one COVID-19 death. There were 63 new cases.

As many as 48 new cases were reported on Saturday. District COVID Nodal Officer H. Ashok said that a majority of these new cases were of students and others who have returned to the district after year-end holidays. Many were asymptomatic and a few of them had COVID-19 symptoms.

All patients were in the recovery phase and containment measures were in place. Testing is being done at a steady pace, he said.

In Udupi, 54 new cases were reported on Sunday. On Saturday, 28 new cases were reported. It is testing of primary contacts of the positive patients that revealed new cases.

Separate isolation and quarantine facilities have been put in place and the patients were in the recovery phase, he said.

With eight patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 186 in the district.