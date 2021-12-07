COVID-19 patient dies in Dakshina Kannada

14 new cases were reported on December 7

Dakshina Kannada reported one COVID-19 death and 14 new cases on Tuesday. With 18 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 133. Test positivity rate was put at 0.25%. A fine totalling ₹1,08,60,270 has so far been collected in 89,663 cases of norms violation.

Udupi district reported three new cases. All the three patients are from Udupi taluk and they are under home quarantine. With 10 patients discharged, there are 68 active cases in the district.

With 11,021 people vaccinated on Tuesday, the total number of people covered so far in Dakshina Kannada is 27,71,061. Of these, 15,80,249 have received their first dose and 11,90,812 their second. In Udupi district, 6,813 were vaccinated taking the total to 17,07,070. Of these, 9,47,060 have received their first dose and 7,60,010 their second.